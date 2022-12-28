'Gangsta's Paradise' Rapper Coolio Died Without a Will

"Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio has died without a will, leaving his seven children in the dark about how he wanted his estate to be divided.

Documents obtained by The Blast show that the late musician's manager filed a probate to start the process of getting his estate appraised. Coolio's estate is believed to be worth over $300,000 which includes his "personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies, and royalties."

The exact value of his estate has not yet been determined but according to the legal documents obtained by The Blast, Coolio's manager has listed the rapper's children as the next of kin and probable beneficiaries.

Coolio died at a Los Angeles home of a friend in September. Multiple reports suggested he had suffered a cardiac arrest. While his exact cause of death is yet to be determined, law enforcement sources shared that "no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene" and they do not suspect foul play, the Daily Mail reported.

Coolio's talent manager, Sheila Finegan, released a statement confirming his sudden death and honoring the legacy the rapper left.

"He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly," the statement released to CNN read. "Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., in Monessen, Pennsylvania, south of Pittsburgh, Coolio moved to Compton, California, and later spent time as a teen in Northern California. His career took off with the 1994 release of his debut album, "It Takes a Thief," with its opening track, "Fantastic Voyage," going on to reach No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

A year later, the song "Gangsta's Paradise," which appeared on the 1995 soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film "Dangerous Minds," became a No. 1 single. The song earned Coolio a Grammy for best solo rap performance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.