Anne Heche Died Without Will; Son Seeks Estate Control

Anne Heche's son requested that he be put in charge of his late mother’s fortune.

Homer Heche Laffoon, 20, requested to be named administrator of Heche's estate in a Los Angeles County Court on Wednesday after the star actor died without a will last month, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Laffoon is also seeking that the court names him "guardian ad litem" over his 13-year-old brother, Atlas. Laffoon wrote that Heche's personal property and annual income were "unknown," meaning that it will have to undergo forensic accounting.

A court hearing will be held Oct. 11.

Heche, 53, crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, suffering a severe anoxic brain injury, a pulmonary injury that required mechanical ventilation, and severe burns that required surgical intervention after her vehicle burst into flames, a rep told Page Six.

Heche fell into a coma and was pronounced brain dead Aug. 12, but remained on life support until Aug. 14 to allow an organ registry to find recipients.

"We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work and her passionate advocacy," the Emmy winner’s rep told Page Six. "Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Heche's remains will be buried at the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, where dozens of other prominent people, including Judy Garland, Mel Blanc, Mickey Rooney, Marion Davies, and Cecil B. DeMille, were laid to rest, according to Heche's death certificate obtained by E! News. Her body was cremated Aug. 18.