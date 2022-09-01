×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: anne heche | will | son | estate

Anne Heche Died Without Will; Son Seeks Estate Control

anne heche smiling
Anne Heche (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 01 September 2022 10:51 AM EDT

Anne Heche's son requested that he be put in charge of his late mother’s fortune. 

Homer Heche Laffoon, 20, requested to be named administrator of Heche's estate in a Los Angeles County Court on Wednesday after the star actor died without a will last month, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. 

Laffoon is also seeking that the court names him "guardian ad litem" over his 13-year-old brother, Atlas. Laffoon wrote that Heche's personal property and annual income were "unknown," meaning that it will have to undergo forensic accounting.

A court hearing will be held Oct. 11. 

Heche, 53, crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, suffering a severe anoxic brain injury, a pulmonary injury that required mechanical ventilation, and severe burns that required surgical intervention after her vehicle burst into flames, a rep told Page Six.

Heche fell into a coma and was pronounced brain dead Aug. 12, but remained on life support until Aug. 14 to allow an organ registry to find recipients.

"We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work and her passionate advocacy," the Emmy winner’s rep told Page Six. "Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Heche's remains will be buried at the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, where dozens of other prominent people, including Judy Garland, Mel Blanc, Mickey Rooney, Marion Davies, and Cecil B. DeMille, were laid to rest, according to Heche's death certificate obtained by E! News. Her body was cremated Aug. 18. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Anne Heche's son requested that he be put in charge of his late mother’s fortune. 
anne heche, will, son, estate
293
2022-51-01
Thursday, 01 September 2022 10:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved