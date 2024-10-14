'Game of Thrones' Iron Throne Sells for $1.5M at Auction

A "dragon-forged chair" modeled after a "Game of Thrones" throne sold for $1.49 million following a "nearly six-minute" bidding war.

The "Game of Thrones: The Auction" was "completely sold out" as it drew over 4,500 bidders worldwide, who scrambled to claim over 900 items from the hit show that was up for grabs at Heritage Auctions, which raked in $21,115,718, according to People.

The "original touring Iron Throne molded from the original screen-used throne" was one of the prized items up for auction, which was sold after a "nearly six-minute-long back-and-forth between bidders that resulted in the seven-figure price."

"When it sold, the auction room erupted with applause," the auction house confirmed.

The company added that the throne was "painted plastic embellished with jewels to look like a dragon-forged chair made of 'the swords of the vanquished, a thousand of them, melted together like so many candles.' "

Other pieces of memorabilia auctioned included "the weighty, ornate, 'hero' version of the Valyrian steel bastard sword Longclaw, gifted to Jon Snow by Lord Commander Jeor Mormont." The item was sold for $400,000 — the second most expensive of the items.

Jon Snow's outfit from his "Beyond the Wall" trip in Season 7 sold for $137,500, which included a lighter "action" version of his sword Longclaw. A third hard-rubber version of Longclaw sold for $106,250, while Jon's night's watch ensemble fetched $337,500.

Additionally, Jaime Lannister's black leather armor went for $275,000; Arya Stark's outfit with the sword Needle sold for $150,000; and Daenerys Targaryen's white-and-gray fur coat with a triple-dragon head brooch sold for $156,250.

"From the moment we launched the 'Game of Thrones' auction in September, it was clear this was going to resonate with everyone," Heritage Auctions Executive Vice President Joe Maddalena said, according to People.

"These are extraordinary treasures made by Emmy-winning costume designers and prop-makers, who worked tirelessly to adapt George R.R. Martin's wonderful novels. People wanted a piece of that 'Game of Thrones' magic, and we are honored to have been part of what designer Michele Clapton calls these costumes and props' afterlives. Everyone at Heritage thanks HBO for the opportunity to ride along," he added.