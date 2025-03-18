WATCH TV LIVE

Protests Disrupt Gal Gadot's Walk of Fame Ceremony

By    |   Tuesday, 18 March 2025 07:40 PM EDT

Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protesters gathered outside of Israeli actor Gal Gadot's Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood on Tuesday, KTLA 5 reported.

As Gadot posed for her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame under a tent, protesters on both sides of the Israel-Hamas war lined the opposite side of the street.

Variety reported that pro-Palestinian protesters chanted, "Up up with liberation, down down with occupation," as well as, "Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel's crime."

One protester, Roma Ealaicos, told the entertainment magazine, "We're all really upset about what's happening in Gaza right now. From the last year and a half, and especially in the last 24-48 hours, 400 innocent people have been killed by the Israeli military, unprovoked.

"There's no reason we should be celebrating an Israeli."

KTLA 5 reported that arrests were made but did not specify how many.

The Walk of Fame ceremony comes ahead of the March 21 debut of the new "Snow White" movie, in which Gadot plays the Evil Queen.

Nick Koutsobinas

