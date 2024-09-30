Frances Bean, Kurt Cobain's Daughter, Gives Birth to First Child

Kurt Cobain's daughter has given birth to her first child.

The father is pro skateboarder Tony Hawk's son.

Frances Bean Cobain, 32, confirmed Saturday on Instagram that she and husband Riley Hawk, 31, welcomed their son on Sept. 17. The post featured several photos of their baby. The new mother also shared the news via her Instagram Stories.

"Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk," she wrote. "Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything."

Frances Cobain, the only daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, shared her relationship with Riley Hawk, who is a pro skateboarder like his father, on Instagram in 2022. The couple exchanged vows in October 2023. Frances was previously married to Isaiah Silva from 2014 to 2016.

Frances was 20 months old when Kurt Cobain died by suicide in 1994. She reflected on her loss in an Instagram post in April, which marked the 30th anniversary of his death in Seattle.

"I wish I could've known my Dad," she wrote at the time. "I wish I knew the cadence of his voice, how he liked his coffee or the way it felt to be tucked in after a bedtime story. I always wondered if he would’ve caught tadpoles with me during the muggy Washington summers, or if he smelled of Camel Lights & strawberry nesquik (his favorites, I've been told)."

Frances noted a "deep wisdom being on an expedited path to understanding how precious life is."

"He gifted me a lesson in death that can only come through the LIVED experience of losing someone. It's the gift of knowing for certain, when we love ourselves & those around us with compassion, with openness, with grace, the more meaningful our time here inherently becomes," she continued, adding that her father wrote her a letter before her birth.

He concluded the letter by saying, "Wherever you go or wherever I go, I will always be with you."

"He kept this promise because he is present in so many ways," she said. "Whether it's by hearing a song or through the hands we share, in those moments I get to spend a little time with my dad & he feels transcendent."