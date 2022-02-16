Kurt Cobain's Daughter Frances Bean Dating Tony Hawk's Son Riley

Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of former singer Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, revealed that she is dating pro skater Tony Hawk's son, Riley.

Frances revealed the news via an Instagram post in which she wrote about her decision to take a year off from the app and reflected on the past year in a series of photos that included one of her and Riley cuddling on a yacht and another with Riley sitting by a Christmas tree holding a dog.

"I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health," Frances captioned the images.

"2021 brought me more into the present moment than I’ve ever been, which I’m deeply grateful for. I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy. Here’s to hoping everyone’s 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self."

Frances was previously married to Isaiah Silva in 2014. The pair split two years later, finalizing their divorce in 2017, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In 2018 it emerged that Silva was suing Courtney Love on claims that she hired a group of men to steal Kurt Cobain's guitar — gifted to Silva by Frances, he says — in an alleged plot that almost ended in murder, Fox News noted at the time. The lawsuit states that Silva was attacked by a group of men allegedly hired by Love in June 2016, the outlet noted.

In the filing, Silva alleged that several men posing as police officers broke into his West Hollywood home and proceeded to rob, assault, sexually batter, kidnap and attempt to murder him in an effort to obtain Kurt Cobain's acoustic guitar that was played during Nirvana's famous 1993 MTV "Unplugged" set, Fox News said.

News of the lawsuit slipped under the radar; however, Rock NYC reported in April last year that Silva failed to show up at court.