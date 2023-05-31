Florida Street Renamed 'Rush Limbaugh Way'

The late Rush Limbaugh will be honored with a Florida street in his name.

A section of Cortez Boulevard in Hernando County, on the Sunshine State's west-central coast, will be renamed Rush Limbaugh Way as of July 1.

That became official Tuesday night, when Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 21 designating new names for 22 roads and bridges throughout the state.

The House bill, originally filed by Brevard County House Republican Tyler Sirois, passed 87-25, with all but 10 Democrats voting against it.

Other people honored included Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut to fly into space, and Christa McAuliffe, a teacher and astronaut who died in the Challenger disaster as part of its crew in 1986, Florida Politics reported.

The NASA Causeway bridge, which connects the Kennedy Space Center with Titusville, Florida, will be renamed the "Dr. Sally Ride Memorial Bridge." The bridge over the Canaveral Barge Canal in Brevard County will be named the "Christa McAuliffe Bridge."

Limbaugh, a conservative talk-radio icon, was a longtime West Palm Beach, Florida, resident before he died in 2021.

The Senate measure, approved 38-2, was sponsored by Central Florida Republican Blaise Ingoglia.

"Rush Limbaugh is an American icon, having inspired me, as well as tens of millions of Americans, to get involved in politics," Ingoglia said in a statement issued earlier this year, Florida Phoenix reported.

Some Florida Democrats are not happy about "Rush Limbaugh Way."

"I can't believe that we are honoring a racist; that's ridiculous in and of itself," Rep. Angie Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat, said during debate on the bill on the House floor earlier this month.

When DeSantis honored Limbaugh by ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff after the talk-show host died, not all jurisdictions complied.

Then-Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat who is now Florida Democratic Party chair, refused to lower the flags under her control, and local officials in Palm Beach County kept the flags at full height.