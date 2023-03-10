×
Rush Limbaugh's Palm Beach Estate Sells for $155M

rush limbaugh gestures while speaking
Radio personality Rush Limbaugh (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 10 March 2023 08:58 AM EST

Rush Limbaugh's longtime Palm Beach, Fla., home has sold for $155 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The waterfront property, about 2.7 acres, was on the market last year with an asking price of between $150 million to $175 million, WSJ reported. The seller was a trust tied to Limbaugh's widow, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh.

The outlet reported that the sale is a record deal for Palm Beach, according to property records and real-estate appraisal firm Miller Samuel.

Limbaugh, a conservative talk-radio icon, died in 2021. He bought the property for $3.9 million in 1998 through a limited liability company, records show.

The Palm Beach compound has multiple structures, including a large main house built in West Indies style, WSJ reported. There's about 250 feet of ocean frontage and direct access to the beach.

Rush Limbaugh decorated the 24,000-square-foot main house himself, according to the book "An Army of One" by Zev Chafets. The book said that a large salon was meant to invoke Versailles, and a dining room chandelier was similar to the one in New York’s Plaza Hotel.

WSJ said it was unclear whether the property had been updated since the 2010 book.

Real-estate agents said the structures could be torn down because buyers prefer more modern designs.

Previously in Palm Beach, hedge fund manager Ken Griffin paid $129.6 million for four parcels in 2013.

Oracle Corp. co-founder and chairman Larry Ellison last year purchased a $173 million home in nearby Manalapan, Fla., setting a record for that area, WSJ reported.

The outlet noted that Palm Beach’s luxury market experienced record prices and sales activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, private-equity executive Scott Shleifer paid $122.7 million for an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach.

Developer Todd Michael Glaser and his partners have relisted Tarpon Island after an extensive renovation for $218 million. They bought the private island for $85 million in 2021.

Billionaire William Lauder recently listed two Palm Beach parcels with 360 feet of ocean frontage for a combined $200 million, WSJ reported.

Newsfront
