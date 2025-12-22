Longtime Member of Flaming Lips Splits From Group

Steven Drozd, the longtime songwriter and multi-instrumentalist for The Flaming Lips, has confirmed that he is no longer a member of the band after more than 30 years.

Drozd acknowledged his departure in a now-deleted social media comment, first reported by Pitchfork. Responding to a fan, he indicated that the separation was not his choice and that details were not being publicly discussed.

"They're done with me – but we're not talking about it," Drozd wrote, according to Pitchfork. "So yes I'm moving on.

"Just keep it to yourself for now. OK?"

Drozd joined The Flaming Lips in 1991 and became a central creative figure alongside frontman Wayne Coyne, contributing extensively as both a songwriter and instrumentalist.

In recent months, however, he has been absent from the band's live performances. His onstage roles have been filled by AJ Slaughter, fueling speculation about his status before his comment surfaced.

The Flaming Lips have not issued an official statement confirming or explaining Drozd's departure.

Instead, drummer Matthew Duckworth Kirksey, a current member of the band, published a message on Instagram addressing the situation more broadly and speaking to fans about the band's past, present, and future.

His message focused on the realities of being part of a band with an intense schedule, emphasizing that years of constant touring and rehearsal can be emotionally and physically draining, even for musicians who care about the music.

He said it had been difficult to read online commentary about the band and its former members, noting that The Flaming Lips have seen many collaborators and friends come and go over the decades.

Kirksey stressed that those relationships remain meaningful regardless of lineup changes.

"I still love them, and miss them and some of them are my family," he wrote.

Kirksey also addressed the perception that Drozd was the band's sole or primary creative force.

Without minimizing Drozd's contributions, he defended Coyne's role, stating that the band's sound, direction, and live identity are driven by Coyne's vision.

Reflecting on his own experience, Kirksey described watching the band rehearse extensively before he officially joined in 2014, recalling that the process looked "brutal."

After becoming part of the group, he said, that same level of intensity became energizing and fulfilling, even as it remained demanding.

Kirksey emphasized that the current lineup is committed to continuing the band.

He noted that guitarist Derek Brown has been with The Flaming Lips for 16 years, while Kirksey himself has spent 12 years in the group. He said the members have invested their "blood, sweat, and tears" in sustaining the project because they believe in its future.

He also revealed to fans that new music is in development.

While no release timeline was provided, Kirksey said he feels the upcoming material is among the strongest the band has produced in years.

He encouraged fans to attend upcoming summer shows and concluded his message by thanking supporters for their loyalty during a period of transition.