Flaming Lips' Steven Drozd's Daughter Found Safe

The Flaming Lips drummer Steven Drozd's 16-year-old daughter has been found days after going missing.

The frantic father, along with fellow bandmates, took to social media to plead with fans and followers to help locate Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd, who was missing since Saturday morning. The posts indicated Bowie was last spotted on the Seattle monorail near the Space Needle.

On Tuesday, The Flaming Lips' front man Wayne Coyne revealed on Instagram that Charlotte had been found and was "safe."

"Her mother has spoke with her," he continued in the post. "THANK YOU everyone for all your posts and all your networking and all your support and all your skills and all your trust and all your LOVE !!!"

On Monday, before Charlotte was found, Seattle police spokesperson Officer Eric Muñoz told The Seattle Times, "There's no criminal investigation that we've conducted, there's no kidnapping report that's been filed, nothing like that. So it's a standard missing juvenile case."

The news comes on the heels of the death of 17-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter Nell Smith, who frequently collaborated with The Flaming Lips. Her family confirmed Smith's Oct. 5 death in a statement on Instagram.

"It pains us so much to say that our feisty, talented, unique, beautiful daughter was cruelly taken from us on Saturday night," they wrote.

"We are reeling from the news and don't know what to do or say," they continued. "She had so much more to experience and to give this world but we are grateful that she got to experience so very much in her 17 years. She has left an indelible mark on the word and an unfillable chasm in our hearts."

Coyne revealed to fans at a concert on Oct. 6 that Smith had been in a car accident.

"We have a very sad announcement to make tonight. We have a Canadian friend, her name is Nell," he told the crowd, according to Billboard. "We recorded an amazing album with her three years ago, an album full of songs by Nick Cave. We have some very sad messages today – she was killed in a car accident last night."

He added: "We are reminded once again of the power of music and how encouraging it can be to be around people that you love."