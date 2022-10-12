'Days of Our Lives' Actor Found After Going Missing in Hawaii

A search has ended for "Days of Our Lives" star James Lastovic, 27, and his roommate Nevin Dizdari, 26, who were reported missing earlier this week after going for a hike in Hawaii.

Dizdari's family on social media said they had gotten lost during their hike.

"UPDATE: My sister and James are okay," Emma Dizdari wrote on Instagram Stories Tuesday. "They got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to resort now. Thank you everyone for reposting and helping us reach Nevin."

A day earlier, Lastovic's mother Lucienne Lastovic took to Facebook to report her son and his roommate missing. She said they had been staying over at the Hanalei Bay Resort near Kauai Oct. 7 to Oct. 9 but then failed to make their flight and return their rental car.

"This is NOT LIKE THEM! They are both conscientious kids," Lucienne Lastovic wrote. "The LAST THEY WERE HEARD FROM was yesterday Sunday October 9th at 1:30 pm Hawaii time when they texted their hostess at the Hanalei Bay Resort."

Lucienne Lastovic said James Lastovic and Dizdari, had said they were interested in taking a long trail hike and had asked their hostess for information about Kokee State Park as well as for directions to Shipwrecks Beach.

"They never returned back to the resort last night. They left all their belongings at the resort which are now in the police's possession," Lucienne Lastovic wrote.

On Tuesday, she updated her Facebook post to share that her son and Dizdari were safe and said that they had been lost for three days but "finally took the path that led to their car." She added that they were "dehydrated and hungry."