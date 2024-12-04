Shailene Woodley: Talk of Ex Aaron Rodgers 'Always Makes Me Cry'

Shailene Woodley has opened up about her relationship with ex-fiancé, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, in a candid new interview.

Speaking with Outside magazine, the "Divergent" actor admitted that "I haven't shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry."

"It was not right. But it was beautiful," she added.

In February 2022, Woodley and Rodgers called off their engagement just over a year after making their relationship public. They split for good in April of the same year.

Without naming Rodgers in her interview, Woodley said that she had "a really awful, traumatic thing happen in early 2022," which led her into a depression that lasted several months.

"I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy. I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment," she said, adding that she stayed in a "toxic situation" at the time because "empathy kind of kept me in this loop of feeling everything for everyone."

Woodley credited her friend, stylist Kris Zero, for helping her through that "lowest low of my life."

Shortly after calling off their engagement, Rodgers took to Instagram to thank Woodley in a since-deleted post for "letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life."

"Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," he added, according to People. "I love you and am grateful for you."

Woodley previously spoke about going through a difficult time while filming her latest drama series "Three Women."

"It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life; it was winter in New York, and my personal life was [expletive], so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months," she told Porter. "I was so grateful that at least I could go to work and cry and process my emotions through my character."