'Full House' Star's Daughter Backs Mom on Traditional Marriage

Candace Cameron Bure and her daughter Natasha pose on the red carpet
Candace Cameron Bure and her daughter Natasha (Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 01:03 PM EST

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha has jumped to her mother's defense amid backlash that arose over comments the "Full House" alum made about traditional marriages.

Candace came under fire after stating in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, published Nov. 14, that the Great American Family network, where she serves as a chief creative officer, "will keep traditional marriage at the core."

Several celebrities called out Candace's controversial view, including JoJo, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021.

Taking to Instagram, she alluded to a feud she had with Candace earlier this year during which she called the actor the "rudest celebrity I've met," according to E! News.

"Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+," JoJo wrote, "but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

Meanwhile, Hilarie Burton also took to social media to voice her opinion.

"Bigot," she tweeted. "I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank."

In response, Natasha wrote an Instagram post praising her mother.

"I love you @candacecbure for continuously choosing Christ before all," Natasha wrote Tuesday. "I applaud you every time for how you handle yourself with the upmost grace. As they continuously twist the narrative to beat down on the Kingdom, you stand firm in faith."

Natasha added it was disheartening how society believed "every strategically worded headline broadcasted by the media."

"It is so incredibly sad to watch," she continued. "I am lucky to get to view you from a lense closer than most, and see how you are truly the real deal. The Lord shines through you time and time again. The battle is HIS."

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 01:03 PM
