Hailey Bieber Says She's 'Not Super Close' With Famous Family

Hailey Bieber has admitted to distancing herself from her high-profile family.

The model, 27, opened up about her relationship with her father Stephen Baldwin, and her uncles Alec, Danny, and Billy Baldwin in an interview with W Magazine published Tuesday.

"I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I'm very independent," she shared. "I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories."

Despite her family's fame, Hailey shared she still had a "fairly normal childhood."

"Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different," she said.

Hailey was born in Tucson, Arizona but raised in Nyack, New York by her parents Stephen and Kennya Baldwin, along with her older sister Alaia. Speaking with W Magazine, Hailey admitted that her move to New York City at 17 to pursue modeling marked the beginning of her growing distance from her family.

"I started traveling the world, making my own money. I got my own apartment and had to learn how to live on my own … That pushed me into adulthood kind of quickly," Hailey reflected.

Hailey previously spoke about her relationship with her family, telling Vogue Arabia in 2018 that they remained tight-knit.

"Being close to my own has helped me so much in this industry. It's great to have those strong ties," she said at the time.

In May it emerged that Hailey and husband Justin Bieber were expecting their first child together. Hailey revealed the news on Instagram in a post that featured a video of her and Justin's maternity shoot.

At the time, Hailey's father shared his excitement at the news in the comments section of the post.

"Love you guys," he wrote, according to the New York Post. "blessed beyond words. praise God. let's get ready to have some fun y'all."