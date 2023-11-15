'Extreme Weight Loss' Star Brandi Mallory Dies at 40

"Extreme Weight Loss" star Brandi Mallory died at age 40.

The makeup artist, according to a Legacy obituary, died Nov. 9 in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The cause of death was undisclosed. A memorial service in Georgia is planned for Nov. 19, followed by a funeral on Nov. 20.

Mallory, a graduate of Clark Atlanta University, was featured on the fourth season of the ABC weight loss reality show in 2014. During a 2018 interview, Mallory explained how she got onto the show.

"I saw an ad for 'Biggest Loser' on a commercial. They had just left Atlanta, their last stop was in Cleveland. I booked a ticket and I didn't get picked for 'Biggest Loser,' but they forwarded my information to 'Extreme,'" she said, according to the New York Post.

"'Extreme Weight Loss' called me and, literally, every footstep since then has been God," she added. "I prayed over that application before I sent it off. I prayed every step of the way."

During a YouTube interview with local Atlanta journalist Kirby Carroll, Mallory said she decided to lose weight after the death of one of her sorority sisters at the age of 29.

"I was literally waking up every day like ... this may be my last day waking up, like, I don't know what's going to happen for me," Mallory said. "When it's playing on your mind that I might need to do something about my weight, because I'm afraid I might die, too, then you might need to pay attention to something like that."

During the show, Mallory shared that she reached a peak weight of about 329 pounds, according to People.

Throughout her time on "Extreme Weight Loss," she participated in the Half Ironman, a rigorous fitness event encompassing swimming, biking, and running, totaling 70.3 miles, all completed in less than eight hours.

After her appearance on the show, Mallory pursued her fitness journey through dance, regularly showcasing her enthusiasm for makeup and fitness on her Instagram account.