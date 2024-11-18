Eva Longoria: Didn't Leave US Because of Trump's Win

Actor Eva Longoria said her decision to leave the U.S. was not because of the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, as was widely reported.

The "Desperate Housewives" star, 49, recently said in an interview with Marie Claire that she had been living between Spain and Mexico with her husband José Bastón and their 6-year-old son Santiago for the last few years.

In the interview, she also commented on several issues currently facing California, ranging from homelessness to high taxes. She also remarked that President-elect Donald Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris was "shocking."

On Friday, however, Longoria said she had not moved out of the U.S. because of Trump's win. Speaking with Ana Navarro during a phone call recorded for "The View's" "Behind the Table" podcast, she said, "Will you please let them know I didn't move out of the United States because of [President-elect Donald] Trump?" according to People.

Navarro noted that Longoria had "moved before Trump."

"I've been in Europe working for three years," Longoria said. "That's in the article, by the way, the article says that. People just grabbed some clickbait stuff to be divisive. Which makes me so sad that everything you say is just meant to be divisive when we can't be that way right now."

Longoria noted that she "didn't leave because of the political environment," adding that she had been in Spain and Mexico for work. She reiterated that she's been in Spain for years.

"I just don't like that it's politicized because the [article's] author did a really good job talking about my patriotism," she said. "I'm a proud American. I've always been a proud American. Proud Texan, proud American. I didn't want it to be taken that I left because of Trump — absolutely not — or because of the elections.

"I don't know why people just wanna grab an excerpt to really exploit it."