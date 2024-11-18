WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: eva longoria | donald trump | election

Eva Longoria: Didn't Leave US Because of Trump's Win

By    |   Monday, 18 November 2024 11:47 AM EST

Actor Eva Longoria said her decision to leave the U.S. was not because of the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, as was widely reported.

The "Desperate Housewives" star, 49, recently said in an interview with Marie Claire that she had been living between Spain and Mexico with her husband José Bastón and their 6-year-old son Santiago for the last few years.

In the interview, she also commented on several issues currently facing California, ranging from homelessness to high taxes. She also remarked that President-elect Donald Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris was "shocking."

On Friday, however, Longoria said she had not moved out of the U.S. because of Trump's win. Speaking with Ana Navarro during a phone call recorded for "The View's" "Behind the Table" podcast, she said, "Will you please let them know I didn't move out of the United States because of [President-elect Donald] Trump?" according to People.

Navarro noted that Longoria had "moved before Trump." 

"I've been in Europe working for three years," Longoria said. "That's in the article, by the way, the article says that. People just grabbed some clickbait stuff to be divisive. Which makes me so sad that everything you say is just meant to be divisive when we can't be that way right now."

Longoria noted that she "didn't leave because of the political environment," adding that she had been in Spain and Mexico for work. She reiterated that she's been in Spain for years. 

"I just don't like that it's politicized because the [article's] author did a really good job talking about my patriotism," she said. "I'm a proud American. I've always been a proud American. Proud Texan, proud American. I didn't want it to be taken that I left because of Trump — absolutely not — or because of the elections.

"I don't know why people just wanna grab an excerpt to really exploit it."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Actor Eva Longoria said her decision to leave the U.S. was not because of the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, as was widely reported.
eva longoria, donald trump, election
315
2024-47-18
Monday, 18 November 2024 11:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved