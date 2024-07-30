Erica Ash, 'Survivor's Remorse' Star, Dies of Cancer at 46

Erica Ash, known for her role on BET's "Real Husbands of Hollywood," has died at age 46.

Her mother shared the news, revealing that Ash died Sunday after a "long and courageous battle with cancer." CNN confirmed the news citing a statement made available by Ash's publicist.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend Erica Chantal Ash," the actress' mother Diann Ash said in the statement. "Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts."

Ash's career spanned decades and included multiple appearances in film and television however she is best known for her role as Bridgette Hart on the BET spoof series "Real Husbands of Hollywood." She appeared in the show for four seasons.

Ash was remembered as being "equal parts witty and funny" in a statement posted to BET's Instagram page.

"We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family. Fly high Queen," the statement added.

Ash kick-started her career with appearances on sketch-comedy shows such as "The Big Gay Sketch Show" on Logo in 2006 and "MADtv" in 2008 and quickly gained momentum in 2013 when she joined the cast of "Scary Movie V" as Kendra Brooks.

Ash went on to feature in several films, including the 2016 comedy "Jean of the Joneses," the 2018 sports comedy "Uncle Drew," and the 2021 indie drama "Violet," where she starred alongside Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux.

In television, Ash made notable appearances in the Jennifer Lopez-led series "Shades of Blue" and had a recurring role in the Starz dramedy "Survivor's Remorse" from 2014 to 2017. She also led the BET legal drama "In Contempt" in 2018, portraying attorney Gwen Sullivan.

Her most recent role was in an episode of the NBC sitcom "Extended Family," which aired earlier this year.