Elton John Left With 'Limited Vision' Following Health Scare

Elton John has been left with "only limited vision" in one eye after suffering a "severe" eye infection.

The music icon announced the health scare in a statement posted on Instagram, sharing that although he is healing, the recovery would take "some time."

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye," John wrote.

"I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye. I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks," he continued.

"I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery so far," he added.

Last year, John suffered a health scare when he had a fall at his home villa in Nice, France, and was rushed to the hospital.

The 77-year-old singer-songwriter was taken to the orthopedic department at Princess Grace Hospital Center in Monaco last August, where doctors assessed his injuries, the Daily Mail reported. A rep at the time confirmed the incident, noting that John was taken to hospital "as a precautionary measure."

More recently, Deadline revealed last week that John's documentary, "Elton John: Never Too Late," which focuses on the British-born legend's career, is set to debut on Disney+ on Friday, Dec.13.

The documentary, directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, Elton John's husband, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 6.

According to a media release, the documentary "follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey."

"As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time to recount the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today," the release adds.