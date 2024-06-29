WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: elton john | lgtbq | biden

Biden Takes Stage with Elton John to Celebrate LGBTQ Milestone

Saturday, 29 June 2024 03:14 PM EDT

US President Joe Biden paid tribute to LGBTQ pioneers and British music legend Elton John performed his hits as the pair inaugurated on Friday a historical site in New York City celebrating the 1969 "Stonewall riots."

Appearing sharper than he did in a disastrous debate against Donald Trump the night before, 81-year-old Biden praised those who revolted on June 28, 1969 against yet another police raid on the Greenwich Village gay bar Stonewall Inn -- a foundational moment in the fight for LGBTQ rights.

"You marked a turning point for civil rights in America and inspired the hearts of millions around the world. To this day, Stonewall remains a symbol of a legacy of leadership for the LGBTQ+ community, especially trans women of color," he said.

"We remain in a battle for the soul of America," Biden added, before introducing John to the stage.

The six nights of the Stonewall riots marked the birth of the modern gay rights movement. Gay Pride was born in their wake.

The bar still exists and was designated a national monument by former president Barack Obama in 2016.

Since Friday, a small, free museum has been added where visitors can learn about the site's history.

"Just as Americans visit Independence Hall, Liberty Bell or the Statue of Liberty to embrace the history of our country, now we can pay homage to a place where we began to fight for our freedom, our rights, our equality," said Mark Segal, who was part of the revolt at Stonewall.

Elton John, himself an LGBTQ icon, told attendees: "The job isn't done."

The 77-year-old musician concluded a triumphant farewell tour last year, but returned to the stage on Friday to treat guests to a short recital.

He dedicated the classic "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" to his friend Larry Kramer, one of the co-founders of the Act Up organization, and to "all the LGBTQ+ people that have gone before us and have paved the way for where we are now."

© AFP 2024


