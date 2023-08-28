Elton John Hospitalized After Fall at Villa in France

Elton John was rushed to the hospital after suffering a fall at his villa in Nice, France, on Sunday, according to reports.

The 76-year-old music icon was taken to the orthopedic department at Princess Grace Hospital Center in Monaco, where doctors assessed his injuries, the Daily Mail reported. He was discharged on Monday.

"We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure," a representative said, according to the Daily Mail. "Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and his now back at home and in good health."

John has been spending the summer in France with his husband David Furnish and their two sons after wrapping up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July.

"You have no idea how much that means to me — your beautiful words and kindness ... it's just amazing. I've had the most wonderful career, beyond belief. Fifty-two years of pure joy, playing music," John told fans at the final show, according to UItimate Classic Rock.

"How lucky am I to play music? But you know I wouldn't be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn't for you. You've bought the singles, the albums, the CDs, the cassettes, but most importantly you've bought the tickets to the shows. And you know how much I love to play live. It's been my lifeblood to play for you guys, and you've been absolutely magnificent. Thank you!"

John then went on to tease potential future projects.

"I will never be touring again but I may do something in the future, a one-off thing," he said. "But that's miles away. I want to appreciate my family, my sons, my husband, my family, everything. I've earned it and I don't regret it tonight. But I want to say thank you to the band, the crew, everybody. I will miss you guys so much, but I will see you much quicker than you think."