Ellen DeGeneres Says She's 'Done' After Netflix Special

Ellen DeGeneres has revealed plans to retire, saying she is "done" after her forthcoming Netflix special.

The comedian shared the update during a recent stand-up show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California, according to SFGate.

During the event, DeGeneres opened up about her life two years after her talk show was canceled. Responding to a member of the audience's question about whether she would return to fame after reflecting on her mistakes, DeGeneres gave a solid "no."

"This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done," she said.

During the show, DeGeneres also offered the audience a glimpse into her life.

"I got chickens. Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean," she said.

Reflecting on the backlash that arose after allegations in 2020 of a hostile work environment and sexual misconduct on the set of her talk show emerged, DeGeneres said she now realizes her sensitivity.

"I used to say, 'I don't care what people say about me,' " she admitted. "Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity."

Next time, she would be "kicked out for being old. Old, gay and mean, the triple crown."

Addressing the toxic workplace controversy that blew up in 2020, DeGeneres admitted she can be "demanding and impatient and tough."

"I am a strong woman. I am many things, but I am not mean," she added.

At a Los Angeles standup show in April, DeGeneres shared that the "hate went on for a long time" in the aftermath of the media frenzy that erupted amid the allegations, noting that, at the time, she would "try to avoid looking at the news," according to People.

Most recently, DeGeneres canceled four dates on her stand-up comedy tour without explanation.

Ticketmaster informed ticket holders that DeGeneres' shows in Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago, planned for July and August, have been canceled.

"Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event," the site noted. "You don't need to do a thing. We'll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer."