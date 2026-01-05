Eddie Murphy Explains 2007 Oscars Exit Following Loss

Eddie Murphy has addressed long-standing claims that he angrily exited the 2007 Academy Awards after losing the Oscar for best supporting actor, saying his early departure had nothing to do with bitterness and everything to do with avoiding public sympathy.

Murphy, who was nominated for his role as James "Thunder" Early in "Dreamgirls," opened up about the moment in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

At the time, media reports, including a widely circulated TMZ article, alleged that the comedian "stormed off" after losing the award to Alan Arkin.

Murphy said the report was inaccurate.

"What happened was I was at the Oscars, I had lost, and then people kept coming over to me and kept [patting] me on the shoulder," Murphy told the magazine. "Clint Eastwood came and rubbed my shoulder.

"And I was like, oh, no, no, I'm not gonna be this guy all night. Let's just leave."

He added, "I didn't storm out. I was like, 'I'm not gonna be the sympathy guy all night.'"

The nomination marked Murphy's first Academy Award nod following decades as one of Hollywood's most successful stars.

He was competing in a crowded category that included Jackie Earle Haley ("Little Children"), Djimon Hounsou ("Blood Diamond"), and Mark Wahlberg ("The Departed").

Rachel Weisz presented the award, and Murphy was seen applauding politely as Arkin was announced as the winner for "Little Miss Sunshine."

Murphy left the ceremony before "Dreamgirls" co-star Jennifer Hudson won best supporting actress and before the film's musical performance featuring its three best original song nominees.

According to Murphy, the loss itself was not a surprise. He said he believed Arkin was the clear front-runner well before awards season began.

"Jeff Katzenberg invited me over to see 'Little Miss Sunshine' six months before it came out in the theaters, and I literally watched the movie, and I watched Alan — and I hadn't been nominated or anything yet — and I watched the movie, and I turned to Jeff afterward, and I said, 'Now that performance right there is one of those performances that will steal somebody's Oscar,'" Murphy recalled.

"I said those exact words. I was like, 'He could steal somebody's Oscar,' then he stole mine."

Murphy added, "No, I don't feel like he stole mine."

Arkin, who died in 2023, had a decadeslong career that Murphy said played a role in Arkin's awards success.

Murphy said winning an Oscar depends on more than the performance itself.

"Winning an Oscar is more art than science. It's not like oh, you do this, and you do that, and you win the Oscar," he said.

"No, it's all this intangible stuff that comes with winning: campaigning and your past stuff and what do they owe you and s***. All of that stuff comes into play when you get Oscars."

He said Arkin benefited from that combination, adding, "When you add all of that stuff into it, he totally deserves his Oscar for his whole career. He's an amazing actor."

In his Netflix documentary, "Being Eddie," Murphy also reflects on award ceremonies, calling losses a "mindf***," largely because of the effort required to attend.

"The mindf*** for me is that I get dressed and come to the thing, 'cause I would usually not go to award shows," he said in the documentary. "Whenever I lose, I'm like, 'These motherf***ers made me come all the way down.'

"I could have f***ing lost at home. I'm all in the f***ing tuxedo.

"What a waste of time," Murphy added.

Murphy also revisited his complicated history with the Academy, including remarks he made while presenting best picture at the 1988 Oscars, when he criticized the institution's lack of recognition for Black performers.

"I'll probably never win an Oscar for saying this, but hey, what the hey, I gotta say it," he said at the time, before noting that only three Black actors had won Oscars in the Academy's first 60 years.

"I just want you to know I'm gonna give this award, but Black people will not ride the caboose of society, and we will not bring up the rear anymore. And I want you to recognize us," said Murphy.