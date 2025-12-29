David Spade Says Eddie Murphy Feud Lasted Decades

Comedian-actor David Spade detailed a decadeslong feud with Eddie Murphy that began with a joke on "Saturday Night Live" in the mid-1990s and lingered before they reconciled.

During an appearance on an episode of the "Fly on the Wall" podcast with Dana Carvey, Spade said the tension started in 1995 when he was a new cast member on "SNL" and appeared on the show's "Weekend Update" segment.

At the time, Spade was tasked with making jokes about celebrities and referenced Murphy's then-recent film "Vampire in Brooklyn," which had struggled at the box office. The remark triggered the fallout.

"It was weird going from being a super fan to having him hate me overnight, and to try to win him back for the last 25 years," Spade said. "I was on 'Weekend Update' on 'SNL,' new to the show, making fun of all the celebrities, and I made fun of him and it didn't go well. And he called me and we had it out."

During the broadcast, Spade referred to Murphy as "a falling star" and added, "Make a wish."

Spade said Murphy confronted him about the joke, but Spade said he didn't respond strongly.

"I didn't really fight back," he said. "Because I did feel a little guilty about it. And he did make some sense. I just didn't like that because he was a hero."

Murphy later addressed the incident in his Netflix documentary "Being Eddie," released this year. He said the joke stung because it came from "SNL," a show closely tied to his early career and success.

"I was hurt," Murphy said in the documentary, according to USA Today. "It's like your alma mater taking a shot at you."

Murphy said his anger was directed more at the show than at Spade.

"The joke had went through all of those channels that the joke has to go through," he said. "That's what y'all think of me? ... And that's why I didn't go back for years."

After the incident, Murphy stayed away from "SNL" as a host until 2019. He said that appearance marked the end of any lingering resentment.

"That little friction that I had with 'SNL' was 35 years ago," Murphy said while reflecting on his return. "I don't have no smoke with no David Spade. It was like, 'Hey, let me go to "SNL" and smooth that all out.' And I did."

Spade said the two comedians are now on good terms, saying he and Murphy spoke at the "SNL" 50th anniversary celebration this year.

"I've seen him once or twice," Spade said. "And then I saw him at the 50th and we talked a little bit and everything's fine. And then they asked him about it and he said, 'Yeah, we're all good.' So, yeah, we're all good."