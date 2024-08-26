Drew Barrymore Will Keep Her Distance on Talk Show

Drew Barrymore said she plans to work on giving her guests more personal space in the new season of her daytime talk show, admitting that she has a habit of getting too close during interviews.

The actress and TV personality opened up about her intentions during an interview with Entertainment Tonight after it emerged that "The Drew Barrymore Show" would be renewed for a sixth season ahead of its Sept. 9 return.

"Well, I'll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point," Barrymore confessed. "Do you know how hard the [COVID-19] pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself! I like to be around people!"

Barrymore admitted her infringing on personal space was "not everyone's favorite, but I'm sorry to those people!"

"I think that, first of all, we're always gonna be big on joy and laughter and feeling good, and that was something I always wanted to do," she explained. "But I never thought we would launch in a pandemic, and trying to lean into the joy and the feel-good and the comedy at that time was real weird and wacky."

Elsewhere in the interview, Barrymore shared that her show's mission statement is "to feel and believe in the good," which was inspired by her experience as a child starring in the iconic film "E.T."

"Ever since I did 'E.T.' as a kid, I was very convinced that people want a collective experience," she said.

"They want community. They want to watch something and experience something together. And that really hit me: seeing all those lines around the corner, and people coming out of the theater, laughing and crying."

She continued: "We need this. We need the life affirming. We need to feel and believe in the good. Because it's there. And I will spend every day finding it. And it's needed for when it's not there. And life is the roller coaster, but what a lovely ride."

CBS has renewed "The Drew Barrymore Show" through the 2025-26 season, Wendy McMahon, CEO of CBS News and Stations, announced last week.

"Drew is a one-of-a-kind talent who is an integral part of the CBS and Paramount family," McMahon wrote in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "This early renewal and upgrades are a testament to our commitment to 'The Drew Barrymore Show' and its loyal audience, who tune in every day to see Drew's warmth, inquisitiveness and spontaneity."