Tags: drew barrymore | renee rapp | stage

Drew Barrymore Rushed Off Stage After Being Verbally Accosted

By    |   Wednesday, 23 August 2023 12:41 PM EDT

Drew Barrymore had to be escorted off stage during an event following a disturbance in the crowd.

The incident took place Monday at the 92nd Street Y in New York. The event was being held as a conversation and performance to support the release of singer-songwriter and actor Reneé Rapp’s new LP "Snow Angel," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Barrymore and Rapp were having a discussion on stage when a man interrupted, shouting out the talk show host's name and briskly walking toward the stage. 

In response to hearing her name, Barrymore shouted, "Oh my god, yes, hi," while looking out into the crowd. The man responded, "You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while I’m in New York."

Video footage posted on TikTok shows Rapp, who was seated beside Barrymore, stand up and approach the actor.  She then put her arm around Barrymore and guided her off the stage. 

Meanwhile, security from the venue escorted the man, who by that time was in the front row of the auditorium, out of the theater. 

After a few minutes, when Barrymore and Rapp had returned to the stage and continued their conversation, Rapp mentioned that Barrymore had assured her that she was "fine." Barrymore then complimented Rapp on her protective abilities, while the crowd cheered and shouted, "We love you, Drew!"

"I have a new definition of your sexiness. It’s that level of protectiveness," Barrymore told Rapp. "OK, so what were we talking about?"

The remainder of the event proceeded smoothly, as Barrymore continued to interview Rapp about her album and renewed focus on music. 

As The Hollywood Reporter noted, Rapp previously appeared in the Broadway musical "Mean Girls" and will be performing in the film version of the musical, as well as in Mindy Kaling’s television series "Sex Lives of College Girls."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 23 August 2023 12:41 PM
