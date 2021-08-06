Dr. Dre's Daughter Says She Is Homeless

Dr. Dre's estranged daughter says she has been living in a rental car in California while trying to support her four children.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, LaTanya Young revealed that the hip-hop mogul, whose net worth was estimated at $800 million, used to help her pay rent and give her an allowance in the past, but that ended in 2020. She claimed to have approached him since then for help but has received no support.

Now Young, who recently moved from Nevada to California where there are higher wages, says she is working as an assembler in a warehouse, and also as a delivery driver for DoorDash and Uber Eats, in an effort to gain enough money to support her children — Tatiyana, 16, Rhiana, 13, D'Andre, 8, and Jason III, 3, — who have been staying with a friend while she lives out of a rental car that she may lose because she cannot make the payments.

"The car is a pretty penny," she said. "It's an SUV that costs $2,300 for three weeks and I only paid for one week. Sooner or later they are going to take the car."

Young told the outlet that she had not seen her father in 18 years. She does not have his cell phone number and any communication has to be done via his team. Young said she had been asking Dr. Dre's lawyer for help but he said her father will not give her any money because she previously spoke to the press about him.

In 2020, Young spoke to Daily Mail about her father's absence, saying he had never met her children, his grandchildren. She admitted she felt "displaced" by not seeing him.

"I really just want to have closure. I just want to be able to spend time with my father," Young said.

"I thought that my dad would come around. I would like him to make me feel like a daughter," she later added.

Despite the friction, Young said at the time that she still hoped to one day reconnect with her father and introduce her children to him.

"I do want a relationship with my father, I really do," she said. "I have four kids and he's never even seen his grandkids. My kids like his music. They ask if they can meet him and I don't even know what to tell them."

