Tags: dionne warwick | taylor swift | song

Dionne Warwick Chimes in on Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal Drama

Dionne Warwick. (Emma McIntyre/Getty)

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 01:17 PM

Dionne Warwick has a message for Jake Gyllenhaal, who has received quite a bit of unwanted attention following the release of  Taylor Swift's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)."

Many have theorized that the song is about the actor. He and Swift dated for three months in 2010. Gyllenhaal was 30 at the time, and Swift was 20. They split up just before she turned 21 — something which she alluded to in her song while singing about heartbreak and her father telling her "it's supposed to be fun turning 21." 

Also in the song, Swift sings about an old red scarf of hers that the unnamed male subject of the song still has because it reminds him of her. This was the basis for Warwick's jokes on Twitter aimed at Gyllenhaal.

"If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it," Warwick, 80, tweeted

"It does not belong to you. Box it up, and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake," she added in a follow-up tweet. 

The shipping company UPS also got in on the joke. 

"This one’s on us, Dionne," the company tweeted. "We’ll mail back your things (but we would never let you walk home alone) @taylorswift13," UPS added in reference to lyrics in Swift's song that read: "After plaid shirt days and nights when you made me your own. Now you mail back my things, and I walk home alone."

Swift has been causing waves in the past few days after the release of her highly anticipated album "Red (Taylor’s Version)."

The album features 16 original tracks that appeared on Swift's 2012 album "Red," which have been rerecorded, as well as 14 additional songs. Swift's latest project also includes guest appearances from the likes of Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, and Ed Sheeran.

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 01:17 PM
