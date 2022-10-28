Dolly Parton: I Do Not Think I Will Ever Tour Again

Dolly Parton is as busy as ever, but the one thing she will likely not do again is tour.

Parton is showing no signs of slowing down, with a steady stream of albums, movies, books, and television projects on her schedule, but the iconic country singer is done touring.

Parton shared the news during an interview with Pollstar while discussing her career and future ambitions.

"I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I'll do special shows here and there, now and then," she said. "Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."

"I've done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy," she added. "I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband [Carl Dean]. We're getting older now, and I don't want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen.

"I would not feel right about that, if I were gone and somebody needed me. Or I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans."

Parton's last tour was back in 2016 and it included 60 shows in the United States and Canada, according to Billboard. Parton told Pollstar that touring was something she had done her "whole life" and it took "so much time and energy."

Elsewhere in the interview, Parton shared she was working on a rock album — a decision that was inspired by the fact she will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

"I had always wanted to do it," she said of switching genres from country to rock. "My husband is a big hard rock 'n' roll fan, and for years I thought, One of these days I'd like to do an album mainly just for him, just to kind of do it. When I got nominated, I thought, Why not just go ahead and do it while the iron's hot? Maybe have some of the greats, the legends of rock 'n' roll sing along with me."

Parton is hoping to involve several prominent artists including Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus as well as country star Chris Stapleton, in the upcoming album.

"Chris Stapleton is one of my favorite people ever," Parton said. "I have always wanted to do something with him. Even though he's not considered rock 'n' roll, he's kind of like me: He's accepted all the way around.

"I'm thinking that certainly out of the country field, when I do my rock album, I'm going to maybe ask him."