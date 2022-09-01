Dolly Parton Releases Dog Apparel Line

Dolly Parton is broadening her horizons with a new business venture.

The country music icon has announced the launch of "Doggy Parton" — a new line of dog apparel and accessories that will allow pet owners to purchase shirts, dresses, squeaky toys, and even a blonde wig inspired by Parton, CNN reported.

In a statement to the outlet, Parton also revealed that a portion of the proceeds will go towards an animal rescue organization that rehomes displaced animals.

"'Puppy Love'' was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little 'Dolly' flair," Parton said. "Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don't we all need that?'"

Parton often uses her name and likeness for partnered ventures, including Dollywood, a Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, based theme park that she co-owns with Herschend Family Entertainment.

"I always wanted to have a theme park ever since I started dreaming about being in the business," Parton told Travel and Leisure earlier this year.

"I thought, if I make it, if I'm successful at what I do, I'd love to have a theme park like this in my home to provide jobs for people in the area, but also just to have something wonderful for the home folk," she continued. "So, when we brainstormed, we thought the Smoky Mountains and theme of my life would be better. That was just a given that it would be about my life, my story, and how we grew with that."

Commenting on what she hopes guests would take away from their experience at Dollywood, Parton did not skip a beat in answering, "I want them to say that's the best time I've ever had in my life."

The 11-time Grammy award winner added that she wanted guests to walk away saying, "those are the nicest people I've ever met in my life," and that "the service is better than anywhere I've ever been in my life."

"I want them to say, I can't wait to go back," she added. "We'll go again next year."