Dolly Parton Says 'I Ain't Dead Yet' After Sister Asks for Prayers

Dolly Parton addressed growing concern over her health this week, assuring fans she is recovering well and "not dying," following a series of medical treatments and the postponement of her upcoming Las Vegas concerts.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the 79-year-old country music icon dismissed speculation about her deteriorating health.

"Do I look sick to you? I'm working hard here!" she said while filming commercials for the Grand Ole Opry.

"I wanted to put everybody's mind at ease, those of you that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate. I appreciate your prayers, 'cause I'm a person of faith. I can always use the prayers for anything and everything. But I want you to know that I'm OK."

Parton said her recent health issues were linked to stress and neglect following the death of her husband, Carl Dean, in March. Dean died at age 82 after a long illness.

"Back when my husband Carl was very sick, that was for a long time, and then when he passed, I didn't take care of myself, so I let a lot of things go that I should've been taking care of," she said.

"So anyway, when I got around to it, the doctor said, we need to take care of this. We need to take care of that. Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt [University Medical Center], where I'm kind of having a few treatments here and there, but I wanted you to know that I'm not dying."

The singer also dismissed online rumors, including an AI-generated photo that falsely showed her on her "deathbed."

"There's just a lot of rumors flying around, but I figured if you heard it from me, you'd know that I was OK," she said. "I'm not ready to die yet. I don't think God is through with me, and I ain't done working."

Parton's comments came a day after her sister, Freida Parton, urged fans to pray for her.

"She hasn't been feeling her best lately," she wrote on Facebook.

Her sister later clarified that she did not intend to alarm fans, saying, "It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister."

In a separate statement, Dolly Parton announced the postponement of her Las Vegas residency, originally scheduled for December 2025, now moved to fall 2026.

"As many of you know, I've been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," she said. "In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see."

Earlier this month, the star also missed an event at her Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, citing a kidney stone and infection.

"The doctor said, ‘You don't need to be traveling right this minute,'" she explained in a recorded message to fans.

Despite the setbacks, the country music legend assured fans she plans to return to performing.

"I'm not quitting the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet," she said. "But I believe he is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you."