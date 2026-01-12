Dolly Parton to Miss Her 80th Birthday Celebration at Grand Ole Opry

Dolly Parton will not attend a Grand Ole Opry celebration marking her 80th birthday, the country music icon announced Thursday, citing an inability to be there in person.

The event is scheduled for Jan. 17 at the Opry in Nashville, two days before Parton turns 80 on Jan. 19.

The Grand Ole Opry confirmed that several of its members, including Lainey Wilson, Vince Gill, and Rhonda Vincent, along with songwriter Trannie Anderson, will perform Parton's music during the celebration, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Parton addressed fans and Opry members in a video message posted to the venue's social media accounts, thanking them for organizing the event despite her absence.

"Well, hey there Grand Ole Opry family," Parton said in the video. "I just wanted to say how much it means to me that you're all coming together again this year to celebrate my big ol' birthday with some of my songs."

She also reflected on her history with the Opry and acknowledged her disappointment at missing the gathering.

"Some of my favorite memories happened right here onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, and I wish I could be there in person but I'll be sending you all my love, for sure," she said. "So, you have the best night ever."

The Grand Ole Opry said the celebration will proceed as planned, with a full slate of fan activities and tributes dedicated to Parton throughout the day.

In a comment accompanying the post, the venue wrote, "While Dolly is unable to attend in person, we're looking forward to honoring her through song and fun all day long."

According to the Opry, the festivities will include birthday cupcakes, specialty Dolly-themed drinks, a large birthday card for fans to sign, and musical tributes recognizing Parton's decades-long influence on country music and the Opry itself.

Parton has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1969 and remains one of its most prominent and enduring figures.

Parton's absence from the birthday celebration follows a series of recent public schedule changes related to her health.

In September 2025, she announced that her planned Las Vegas concert residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace would be postponed. The six-show run, originally scheduled for December, was rescheduled for September 2026.

At the time, Parton said the decision was made after consulting with her doctors and determining she needed medical procedures before returning to the stage.

"I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts," she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "As many of you know, I've been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.

"As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!"

She added that the delay would allow her to prepare properly for the performances.

"In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see and the show that you deserve to see," she said. 'You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you."

Parton noted that, while she will be able to work on her projects from in Nashville, she needed a little time "to get show ready, as they say."

"And don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet," she added. "But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding."

Parton was also unable to attend the Governors Awards ceremony in November, where she was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.