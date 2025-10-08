Dolly Parton's Sister Asks for Prayers as Country Legend Faces Health Challenges

Freida Parton, sister of country music legend Dolly Parton, has asked fans for prayers for the 79-year-old singer, who recently postponed her Las Vegas residency until 2026, citing health concerns.

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly," Freida Parton wrote in a Facebook post. "Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately."

"I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been [led] to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me."

She added, "She's strong, she's loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she's going to be just fine."

"Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!"

Freida Parton later clarified that her message was not meant to cause alarm.

"I want to clear something up. I didn't mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly," she said in a statement.

"She's been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister."

She added, "Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference."

Dolly Parton confirmed last month that she has postponed her upcoming Las Vegas residency until September 2026. The shows were originally scheduled to begin this December.

"As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," Dolly Parton wrote in a Sept. 28 Instagram post.

"As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!"

She said the delay was necessary to ensure she could deliver a full-scale production.

"In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see," she said.

Parton added that she would continue to work from her home in Nashville while she recovers.

"While I'll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say."

Reassuring fans about her future, she added, "Don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet."

"But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you."

The update follows the death of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who died in March at age 82 after nearly 60 years of marriage.