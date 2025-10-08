WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: dolly parton | sister | prayers | health | country music | freida parton

Dolly Parton's Sister Asks for Prayers as Country Legend Faces Health Challenges

By    |   Wednesday, 08 October 2025 11:45 AM EDT

Freida Parton, sister of country music legend Dolly Parton, has asked fans for prayers for the 79-year-old singer, who recently postponed her Las Vegas residency until 2026, citing health concerns.

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly," Freida Parton wrote in a Facebook post. "Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately."

"I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been [led] to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me."

She added, "She's strong, she's loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she's going to be just fine."

"Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!"

Freida Parton later clarified that her message was not meant to cause alarm.

"I want to clear something up. I didn't mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly," she said in a statement.

"She's been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister."

She added, "Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference."

Dolly Parton confirmed last month that she has postponed her upcoming Las Vegas residency until September 2026. The shows were originally scheduled to begin this December.

"As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," Dolly Parton wrote in a Sept. 28 Instagram post.

"As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!"

She said the delay was necessary to ensure she could deliver a full-scale production.

"In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see," she said.

Parton added that she would continue to work from her home in Nashville while she recovers.

"While I'll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say."

Reassuring fans about her future, she added, "Don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet."

"But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you."

The update follows the death of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who died in March at age 82 after nearly 60 years of marriage.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Freida Parton, sister of country music legend Dolly Parton, has asked fans for prayers for the 79-year-old singer, who recently postponed her Las Vegas residency until 2026, citing health concerns.
dolly parton, sister, prayers, health, country music, freida parton
469
2025-45-08
Wednesday, 08 October 2025 11:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved