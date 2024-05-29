WATCH TV LIVE

Disneyland Actors' Vote to Unionize Is Certified

Wednesday, 29 May 2024 08:21 PM EDT

Character and parade performers at Disneyland in California are officially unionized.

Federal labor officials said Wednesday that they've certified the results of a three-day election that took place earlier this month in Anaheim.

Actors' Equity Association will represent roughly 1,700 performers and assistants who help bring Disney's popular characters to life at its Southern California theme parks. The union already represents theatrical performers at Disney's Florida parks.

Most of Disneyland's other workers in California — including cleaning crews, pyrotechnic specialists and security staff — are already in labor unions.

Parade and character workers who promoted unionizing said they love working at Disneyland to help create a magical experience for visitors, but grew concerned about health and safety when they were asked to resume hugging tourists after returning to work in the pandemic. They named their union "Magic United."

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


