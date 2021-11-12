Taylor Swift Sends Fans Into Frenzy With 'Red (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift has fans going crazy following the release of her highly anticipated album "Red (Taylor’s Version)."

The album itself is not new per se. The 16 original tracks that appeared on Swift's 2012 album "Red" are all still there. The difference is that they have been re-recorded and are featured alongside 14 additional songs as well as a 10-minute version of the fan-fave, "All Too Well," which, according to Rolling Stone, "sums up Swift at her absolute best."

Swift's latest project also includes guest appearances from the likes of Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, and Ed Sheeran, Billboard noted. Swift officially unveiled "Red (Taylor's Version)" just after midnight on Friday morning via Twitter.

"It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn’t emboldened me," she wrote. "Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is out."

It was not long before social media lit up with excitement.

"I have mass chills and crying!!!! I’m so damn proud of you!! Been by your side 15 years and it’s been one amazing ride," one fan tweeted Swift.

"Red is a piece of art in it’s purest Form It's so deep, emotional and pure but at the same time it's so much fun I experience a wave of nostalgia each time I listen to it Let me say this album will always have a special place in my heart in burning RED Welcome #RedTaylorsVersion," another tweeted.

"i was reminiscing just the other day, now im watching it begin again! Tay. im loving remembering Red Era all too well. i doodled a lot in class & end up sketching u. took my time to memorize u— ur face, ur hints, ur music, & i must say, i rly like hanging out w/u all the time," a third wrote.

Summarizing the latest project, and the trajectory of Swift's musical career, Rolling Stone wrote: "This is the golden age of something good and right and real. And for Swift, the golden age is really just beginning."