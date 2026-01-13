DHS Fires Back at Billie Eilish's Anti-ICE Posts

The Department of Homeland Security pushed back against criticism from singer Billie Eilish, defending Immigration and Customs Enforcement after she reshared posts condemning the agency following a fatal shooting in Minneapolis last week.

Eilish amplified a series of Instagram Stories calling for criminal charges against the ICE officer involved and accusing the agency of systemic abuse.

In a statement to Billboard, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said Eilish's posts did not reflect what is shown in video footage released by the department.

"Clearly, Billie Eilish has not seen the newly released footage, which corroborates what DHS has stated all along — that this individual was impeding law enforcement and weaponized her vehicle in an attempt to kill or cause bodily harm to federal law enforcement," McLaughlin said.

Eilish did not issue an original statement about the shooting. Instead, she reposted content from other users criticizing ICE.

One post labeled the agency a "federally funded and supported terrorist group" that is "tearing apart families, terrorizing citizens, and now murdering innocent people" under the Trump administration.

Other posts called for the abolition of ICE and urged followers to pressure members of Congress to arrest and charge the officer involved.

McLaughlin said DHS stands by the actions of the officer, Jonathan Ross, who fired the fatal shot.

Sharing a link on X to video footage of the incident, McLaughlin said the video shows Ross acting to protect himself and other officers during a rapidly unfolding confrontation.

She said Ross feared for his life and the lives of fellow officers and acted in self-defense.

"The American people can watch this video with their own eyes and ears and judge for themselves," McLaughlin said.

Her statement echoed remarks from President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who have said the officer acted to protect himself and other agents.

The shooting occurred during an ICE enforcement operation in Minnesota when Ross shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was inside her vehicle.

According to DHS, Good attempted to flee the scene and used her car in a way that endangered officers. Federal officials have alleged she was attempting to run over Ross when the shooting occurred.

Video footage released by DHS shows Good's vehicle moving shortly before the shot was fired. The department has said the footage supports its account of the incident.

McLaughlin also addressed broader criticism of ICE operations, including claims involving family separations. She said ICE policy allows parents to choose whether to be removed with their children or to designate a safe caregiver, calling the practice consistent with prior administrations.

"ICE does not separate families," McLaughlin said. "Parents are asked if they want to be removed with their children, or ICE will place the children with a safe person the parent designates. This is consistent with past administrations' immigration enforcement."

She said rhetoric targeting ICE has coincided with a rise in attacks against immigration enforcement officers, citing an internal DHS report released one day after the shooting.

McLaughlin said the report shows agents are facing increased risks as public debate over immigration enforcement intensifies.