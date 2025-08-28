Denzel Washington Doesn't Watch Movies Anymore: I'm Tired of Them

Denzel Washington has admitted that, despite his decades-long career in front of the camera, he does not watch films — not even his own.

"I don't watch movies, man. I really don't," the actor said during a recent GQ video conversation with rapper A$AP Rocky and director Spike Lee. The comment drew laughter from both Rocky and Lee, but Washington remained candid.

"I'm just being honest with you. I don't watch movies, man. I don't go to the movies. I don't watch movies."

When Rocky asked if his disinterest stemmed from his own decades of filmmaking, Washington replied, "Probably. You know, I'm tired of movies."

Pressed by Lee on how many films he has appeared in, the actor offered a quick estimate, saying, "too many" before pausing to settle on, "I think 50."

The conversation came as part of promotional discussions for "Highest 2 Lowest," Lee's upcoming neo-noir crime thriller starring both Washington and Rocky. The film, Washington's fifth collaboration with Lee, hits U.S. theaters this month before streaming on Apple TV+ next month. Their creative partnership dates back to 1990's "Mo' Better Blues."

During the conversation, Rocky also reflected on a past collaboration with Washington's son, John David, recalling their time together on Anthony Mandler's 2018 drama "Monster."

"I made really good friends with your son, John David. Really good friends and he's a really good brother," the rapper told Washington, who appeared genuinely surprised by the connection. "So you and John David are tight?" Washington asked, before laughing again as Rocky confirmed.

The conversation eventually circled back to Washington's detachment from his own body of work. Asked by Lee whether he has revisited any of his earlier films, the actor admitted he has not.

"I don't have favorites," he said. "I always tell people — they say, 'What's your favorite movie?' I say, 'My next one.' I'm not interested in the past. Actually, I've never seen 'Mo' Better' since."

When Lee pressed if he at least rewatched it at the premiere, Washington shook his head.

"Yeah, I haven't seen it," he said, adding, "I haven't seen any of 'em from top to bottom."

Washington's remarks come on the heels of an interview in which the actor spoke candidly about the Academy Awards, telling "Jake's Takes" that he doesn't "care about that kind of stuff."

"I've been at this a long time, and there's times when I won and shouldn't have won and then didn't win and should've won," he said. "Man gives the award. God gives the reward. … People ask me, 'Where do I keep it?' Well, next to the other one. I'm not bragging! Just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, [Oscars] aren't going to do me a bit of good."