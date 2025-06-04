WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: actors | celebrities | michael b. jordan | denzel washington | social media | ryan coogler

Denzel Washington Advised Michael B. Jordan Against Overexposure on Social Media

By    |   Wednesday, 04 June 2025 11:11 AM EDT

Michael B. Jordan has opened up about memorable advice once shared with him by Denzel Washington.

The 38-year-old "Sinners" actor previously worked with Washington, who directed him in 2021's "A Journal for Jordan." At the time, the two-time Oscar winner, 70, shared that overexposure in the age of social media could hurt Jordan more than it could help.

"Why would they pay to see you on a weekend if they see you all week for free?" Jordan recalled Washington telling him in an interview with Vulture published Monday.

Jordan's recent box office performance remains strong, thanks to major hits like "Black Panther" (2018), his directorial debut "Creed III" (2023), and the more recent "Sinners," directed by Ryan Coogler, according to People. The film marks the fifth time Jordan has teamed up with Coogler, a collaboration that began with 2013's "Fruitvale Station." Jordan has often credited Coogler for being one of the first to believe in his talent as an actor.

"I was really, really, really unsure of what my career was going to be," Jordan told Vulture of the time before he and Coogler met.

"'Am I a TV actor? Where am I going?' And I was like, 'Man, I just want an independent film. I can show what I can do, and I just need to know if I could carry a film or not, if I could be a lead,'" he recalled thinking.

Upon meeting Coogler, "He told me he thought I was a movie star," Jordan said. "He thought I was a great actor, and he wanted to show the rest of the world that, and he wanted to make ["Fruitvale Station"] with me."

Jordan previously revealed that he was thinking about future projects with Washington, saying he had a few ideas for the legendary actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The comments came in an interview with Washington for IMDb, when asked by a fan whether Jordan wanted Washington in a Marvel movie.

"Yes!" he said. "No hesitation. I actually got some things in mind, but yeah!"

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Michael B. Jordan has opened up about memorable advice once shared with him by Denzel Washington.
actors, celebrities, michael b. jordan, denzel washington, social media, ryan coogler
343
2025-11-04
Wednesday, 04 June 2025 11:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved