Denise Richards: Co-Parenting With Charlie Sheen 'Not Been Easy'

Denise Richards has admitted that co-parenting with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, came with its share of challenges.

The pair were married from 2002 to 2006. Together, they share two daughters: Sami, 20, and Lola, 19. Sheen went on to marry Brooke Mueller in 2008. They divorced in 2011, and share twin sons Bob and Max, 15.

"I've always been one that has, from the very beginning, tried to keep things cordial and peaceful and really harmonious with Charlie and I, [especially] when it was his wife [Mueller] and his ex-wife [me] and all the kids and everything," Richards told Parade in a new interview.

"And it has not been easy by any means," she continued. "There's been a lot of ups and downs, but in the last two years, Brooke and I reconnected and she's in a good place, so I think it's important to maintain that and continue that. Also, the boys are the girls' brothers, so I think it's important for everyone as much as possible to be able to get along."

Richards was speaking ahead of the premiere of her and her family's new reality show, "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things," which airs on Bravo on Tuesday, March 4. Asked if viewers would be seeing Sheen make an appearance on her show, Richards said it was likely.

"Today our relationship is good," she explained, adding that her daughters' relationship with the actor is also at a "more peaceful" place now.

Earlier this year, Lola Sheen made headlines when she spoke candidly about hitting rock bottom and how it led to her getting baptized. Taking to Instagram, she shared her journey to a new spiritual path.

"When I was in my deepest depression, there was a moment where I realized I hit rock bottom. I felt so lost and hopeless and was just doing my best to make it to the next day," she posted.

"I just accepted my life was going to be like that forever and thought I would never genuinely laugh again. Until, I met not only my Savior but my best friend, Jesus."

She described the experience as "supernatural."

"Jesus saved me from battling severe anxiety and gave me a peace that makes no sense. I now find myself laughing again, in places I only had cried," she wrote.

"Jesus fulfilled His promise of making me new, and completely renewed my mind. Jesus is the only reason why I'm here today and made my life worth living."