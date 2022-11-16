×
Tags: denise richards | shooting | road rage

Denise Richards, Husband Shot at in Road Rage Incident

Denise Richards
Denise Richards (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 16 November 2022 10:58 AM EST

Denise Richards is "shaken up" after being involved in a "terrifying" road rage shooting.

The incident took place on Monday while the 51-year-old actress and her husband Aaron Phypers were driving to Popsicle Studio in Los Angeles, where Richards was filming for an upcoming project, People reported, citing a source.

"She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper and she went and filmed the whole day," the source told the outlet of Richards. "She didn't want to not show up to work."

While they were traveling, Phypers noticed that a gold and maroon van was following them and tried to shake the vehicle off, the source explained.

"Aaron could tell — he kept making rights because they were clearly being followed. The guy was obviously p****d behind him," the insider told People.

"The van was on his tail, pushing him almost ... they couldn't figure it out."

At one point the van pulled up next to them and Phypers, who was behind the wheel, confronted the driver, who "went off at them," claiming Phypers had cut him off, the source continued, adding that although Phypers apologized, the man continued to yell at the couple.

Phypers drove off and it was only when he and Richards arrived at the set that they realized the man had shot the back of their vehicle.

"The guy had taken off by then, but when they realized the car was shot, they were really freaked out, and the production secured the scene," the source continued. "Even though they were upset, Richards decided to stay and film. Her role was just a one-day deal."

Richards broke her silence on the incident the following day on Twitter.

"I would never wish any harm on anyone," she wrote. "What I experienced yesterday with my husband, not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in. I'm sorry a shot didn't graze my neck … a**hole."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
325
Wednesday, 16 November 2022 10:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

