Demi Lovato: Changing Pronouns Came From 'Exhausting' Explaining

Demi Lovato has opened up about her gender identity evolution.

The singer-songwriter back in 2021 announced her nonbinary identity, but later revealed her decision to re-adopt she/her pronouns in addition to they/them pronouns. Lovato shed light on her decision to switch back to her feminine pronouns in a new interview with GQ Hype Spain.

"I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting," she said in the interview, translated from Spanish to English. "I just got tired. But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word."

Lovato also spoke about the importance and the need for more gender-neutral spaces.

"I face this every day. For example, in public toilets. Having to access the women's bathroom, even though I don't completely identify with it," she said.

"Or it also happens when filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender. You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me," Lovato continued.

"I see myself conditioned to choose a woman because there are no more," added the Grammy nominee. "I think this has to change. Hopefully with time there will be more options."

Lovato came out as nonbinary on social media, saying that she had been doing "healing and self-reflective work," which led her to the revelation that she identified as nonbinary.

"With that said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them," she said in a video at the time.

Lovato explained that identifying as nonbinary "best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression" and also "allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering."

Last year, Lovato shared why she had switched back to she/her pronouns during a conversation with Tamara Dhia on the Spout podcast.

"For me, I'm such a fluid person that ... I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human," she said, according to People.

"That's what they/them is about for me. It's just about, like, feeling human at your core," Lovato explained, People reported. "Recently, I've been feeling more feminine, and so I've adopted she/ her again. But I think what's important is, like, nobody's perfect.

"Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It's just all about respect."