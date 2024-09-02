WATCH TV LIVE

'Dawson's Creek' Star Obi Ndefo Dies at 51

By    |   Monday, 02 September 2024 12:55 PM EDT

"Dawson's Creek" star Obi Ndefo, who played Bodie Wells, the brother-in-law of Katie Holmes' character Joey Potter, from 1998 to 2002 in the teen drama, has died at age 51. 

The actor's sister, Nkem Ndefo, confirmed the news Saturday on social media. 

"Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother and knowing he's finally at peace," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Ndefo. No further details were provided.

In addition to "Dawson's Creek," Ndefo, who graduated from Yale University's drama school, appeared in several television shows including "The West Wing," "Star Trek: Voyager," "Stargate SG-1" and "The Jamie Foxx Show."

Tributes soon flooded social media upon news of his death, with Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Dawson Leery's mom Gale Leery on the show, sharing her heartache over Ndefo's death.

"These words don't come easy. It's hard for me to conceive that you have left us, my dear friend. You always were and always will be a bright shining light. What an example of pure unfiltered love and tenacity you set as you faced life's challenges of recent," Humes wrote on Instagram. "I will cherish all of our messages of love and support to each other over the past few years. Rest in peace sweet warrior."

Holmes also remembered the late actor on social media, describing him as "wonderful to work with and such a kind man."

"I send prayers and grace to his family. Rest in Peace," she added on her Instagram Stories.

Ndefo's death comes after losing both of his legs in a car accident on Aug. 17, 2019.

The actor was loading groceries into his parked car outside a Los Angeles supermarket when an SUV swerved out of its lane and struck him, according to People. The impact severed his right leg and caused severe damage to his left leg, which was later amputated.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


