Slash's Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight's Death Ruled Suicide

A month ago, music icon Slash's stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight was found dead by law enforcement conducting a welfare check and now it has emerged that the 25-year-old died by suicide.

Knight officially died from hydrogen sulfide toxicity and the manner of her death is suicide, as confirmed by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday.

Hydrogen sulfide is a poisonous, flammable gas that can be toxic to humans and high exposure can cause unconsciousness and death.

Slash announced the death of Knight, who is the daughter of his girlfriend Meegan Hodges and her former partner, Mark Knight, on Instagram, noting that she died in Los Angeles on July 19.

"Lucy-Bleu was a talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul," he added.

In a follow-up post, the musician reflected on her death.

"My heart is permanently fractured," he wrote alongside a photo of her. "I will never ever stop missing you & remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been. & still are. The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally."

Knight appeared to have scheduled a post that was shared on Instagram after her death.

"Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity, I am sorry," she captioned a photo of herself.

"Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job and being Lucy-Bleu. Pleace."

Commenting on the post, her mother wrote, "My baby girl.... I love you with everything. I’m so sorry," according to the Independent.

If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.