Filmmaker David Lynch Reveals Emphysema Diagnosis

Acclaimed filmmaker David Lynch said he has emphysema and is homebound due to fears that he will get COVID.

Lynch, the mastermind behind "Twin Peaks"and cult-classic films "Eraserhead" and "Mulholland Drive," spoke candidly about his physical and mental state during an interview with Sight & Sound.

"I've gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I'm homebound whether I like it or not. It would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold," said Lynch, 78, noting that he "can only walk a short distance before" he's "out of oxygen," according to the Independent.

Lynch said that if he directs again, it would be remotely, but he "wouldn't like that so much."

During the interview, Lynch also discussed his 2010 screenplay "Antelope Don't Run No More," which has yet to make it to screen.

"Well, we don't know what the future will bring, but we remain hopeful," he said.

Lynch's most recent project, "Twin Peaks: The Return," was met with critical acclaim when it aired in 2017, with Showtime offering to make another season. Meanwhile, Lynch has had trouble getting his animation project, "Snootworld," off the ground, despite working on it with Caroline Thompson for 20 years.

"Just recently, I thought someone might be interested in getting behind this, so I presented it to Netflix in the last few months, but they rejected it," he said. "Old-fashioned fairy tales are considered groaners: apparently, people don't want to see them. It's a different world now, and it's easier to say no than to say yes."

Lynch's last feature film was "Inland Empire," released in 2006. In 2017, he caused a sensation when he made a new film announcement, which turned out to be the Netflix short "What Did Jack Do?"