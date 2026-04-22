Dave Mason, Co-Founder of Iconic Rock Band Traffic, Dead at 79

Dave Mason, the English-born guitarist and songwriter whose career spanned the formative years of British psychedelia to 1970s American soft-rock stardom, has died at the age of 79.

His publicist confirmed the news, as reported by Variety.

While no official cause of death was provided, Mason had previously canceled a 2025 tour due to unspecified health challenges.

The musician's death occurred at his residence in Carson Valley, Nevada, an area his family noted he "loved so much."

According to a statement posted to his official Instagram account, Mason died peacefully in his favorite chair following a nap with his dog, Star, and a dinner prepared with his wife, Winifred Wilson.

The family statement characterized his death as "a storybook ending" on Mason's "own terms."

"He leaves a lasting imprint on the soundtrack of our lives and the hearts he has lifted. His legacy will be cherished forever," the statement read.

Mason was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, following a career spent contributing to several of the era's most prominent recordings.

His professional reputation was built largely on these high-profile credits alongside the genre's leading figures.

In the late 1960s, he acted as a "hired gun" for the genre's elite.

He provided 12-string acoustic guitar for Jimi Hendrix's "All Along the Watchtower" and contributed to the Rolling Stones' "Beggars Banquet."

He also collaborated with George Harrison, contributing to the landmark triple album "All Things Must Pass," and the American duo Delaney & Bonnie, who he joined for a 1969 tour alongside Eric Clapton.

He was briefly a member of Eric Clapton's Derek & the Dominos in 1970 and later joined Fleetwood Mac in the mid-1990s for the album "Time."

Mason first entered the music scene in Worcester, England, where he recorded with the Jaguars in 1963.

He later served as road manager for the Spencer Davis Group before co-founding Traffic in 1967 with Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi, and Chris Wood.

Though his time with Traffic was intermittent, he wrote the psychedelic hit "Hole in My Shoe" and the standard "Feelin' Alright," which gained further fame through Joe Cocker's 1969 cover.

Mason's move to a solo career in 1968 led to several gold records and chart success in the United States.

His 1974 self-titled studio effort earned gold certification, followed by his highest-charting solo success in 1977 with the Jim Krueger-penned "We Just Disagree."

Over several decades, his discography grew to include work with diverse artists such as Michael Jackson, Cass Elliot, Graham Nash, and David Crosby.