Alan Osmond, Oldest Member of The Osmonds, Dies at 76

Alan Osmond, the founding leader of the 1970s pop group The Osmonds, died Monday evening at the age of 76.

His death, confirmed by a family spokesperson to news station ABC4, occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. in Utah, where he was surrounded by his wife, Suzanne, and his eight children.

As the eldest brother in the world-renowned musical ensemble, Alan Osmond functioned as the de facto leader and a primary creative force.

Alongside his brother Merrill Osmond, he served as both a singer and guitarist while writing and producing a significant portion of the group's discography.

The catalog included major hits such as "One Bad Apple," "Crazy Horses," "Love Me for a Reason," and "Down by the Lazy River."

In a tribute shared via Facebook, Merrill Osmond detailed his brother's final instructions regarding their professional legacy.

"In a tender moment I will never forget, he leaned close and whispered something into my ear," Merrill wrote. "He said, 'Merrill, you and I worked side by side. We created, we produced, we directed … we gave our hearts to "The Plan" with Wayne. Please … do something with it. Let people know what we were trying to say.'"

The Osmonds' career began in 1958 as a barbershop quartet consisting of Alan Osmond and his younger brothers Wayne Osmond, Merrill Osmond, and Jay Osmond, Variety reported.

After moving from Ogden to Los Angeles, the group performed at Disneyland before securing a seven-year residency on "The Andy Williams Show."

The band's visibility peaked between 1971 and 1976 as they achieved teen idol status, eventually expanding to include younger brothers Donny Osmond and Jimmy Osmond.

From 1976 to 1979, the family transitioned into television, starring in the variety program "Donny & Marie" alongside their sister, Marie Osmond.

Born June 22, 1949, Alan Osmond was the third of nine siblings. While his two eldest brothers, Virl Osmond and Tom Osmond, were hearing impaired, Alan Osmond was the oldest of the seven siblings who performed musically.

His active stage career was largely curtailed following a multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 1987, after which he limited his public appearances.

Merrill Osmond characterized his brother's life as one defined by religious devotion and service.

"His life was not measured in years, but in love, sacrifice, and purpose," the statement read. "He gave everything he had to the Lord, to his family, and to all of you. He truly was a missionary. He truly was a saint."

Alan Osmond was predeceased by his brother Wayne in January 2025. He is survived by his wife and their eight sons: Michael, Nathan, Doug, David, Scott, Jon, Alex, and Tyler.