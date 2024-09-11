Dave Grohl Says He Fathered Child Outside of Marriage

Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl said in a statement on Instagram that he recently fathered a child outside of his marriage and is "doing everything I can" to regain his family's trust.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," Grohl, 55, wrote. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

Grohl has been married to wife Jordyn Blum since 2003. They share three kids: daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, People reported.

Grohl, former Nirvana drummer, tends to be tight-lipped when it comes to his family, but in a 2009 interview with TIME stressed the importance of his wife and kids.

"I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don't like being away from my kids for more than 12 days," he said. "It's changed everything that I do. When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It's inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting."

Blum, who worked as a model, said in a 1994 interview with Teen magazine that she was a fan of Nirvana, according to the Daily Mail. They met eight years later in a bar. Grohl recounted the fateful day in a 2007 GQ interview, explaining that he was having drinks with his late bandmate Taylor Hawkins when "some bombshell comes up and starts talking" to them.

"I was just out of a Tenacious D session. I've got Vans trainers on, no socks, dirty shorts and a dirty T-shirt, surrounded by beautiful Hollywood. She waved her friend Jordyn over. I was like, "Oh my God. Not a chance!" he said according to the Daily Mail.

"And by the end of the night I was [expletive] and I'm staring at her going, "You're my future ex-wife." So she gave me her number: 'Jordyn, your future ex-wife.'"