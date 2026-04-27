Police Probe Cyberbullying Claims After 'Storage Wars' Star Darrell Sheets Found Dead

The Lake Havasu City Police Department has launched an investigation into allegations of prolonged cyberbullying following the death of Darrell Sheets, a prominent figure on the A&E series "Storage Wars."

Sheets, 67, was found dead in his Arizona home Wednesday at about 2 a.m. local time, People reported.

According to an official press release, responding officers found Sheets suffering "from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head." He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the death is being treated as an apparent suicide, authorities said the inquiry has expanded to include claims of online harassment. Sgt. Kyle Ridgway of the LHCPD stated to People, "We are aware of these cyberbullying accusations. And that is a part of the active investigation."

Police are examining his online activity after castmates said he was targeted by an online harasser.

Rene Nezhoda, a fellow "Storage Wars" buyer, shared in an Instagram video that an unidentified person was "really, really tormenting [Sheets] lately" and "cyberbullying" him.

"You never know what demons somebody faces and what they go through and what you might push them through," Nezhoda said. "And I also highly encourage law enforcement — Darrell has been posting a lot about the guy that has been cyberbullying and torturing him, and I really hope they look into that guy, and that's just not a pass. Because it's just not right."

Costar Laura Dotson said in an interview with Us Weekly the harassment had persisted for three years.

Dotson noted that the behavior had a profound impact on Sheets' mental state. "He was terrified for his life [and] for the people around him," Dotson said. "He didn't know why he was being targeted." She emphasized that even men perceived as strong are susceptible to the effects of such targeting, noting that the situation "really obviously bothered him."

Known to fans as "The Gambler," Sheets was an original cast member of "Storage Wars" from its 2010 premiere until his retirement in 2023.

After leaving the show, he remained in Arizona, where he operated an antique business, Havasu Show Me Your Junk.

A spokesperson for A&E released a statement following the news.

"We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell 'The Gambler' Sheets. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Despite their onscreen rivalry, Nezhoda clarified that he and Sheets were "friends" in private.

"We talked every now and then," Nezhoda added. "He was a very hard worker that cared more than anyone I've ever met about their family, about his son, about Zoe [his granddaughter], pretty much [all the] people in his life."

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