'Harry Potter' Star Daniel Radcliffe Becomes a Dad

By    |   Tuesday, 25 April 2023 11:57 AM EDT

"Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe and long-time partner Erin Darke welcomed their first child.

They were spotted with their baby in New York on Monday, according to the Daily Mail, which published photos of the family.

Radcliffe's representative confirmed last month that Radcliffe and Darke, also an established actor, were expecting their first child. The news came shortly after Darke, 38, was spotted wearing a hoodie that barely concealed her baby bump while out with Radcliffe, 33. 

"Daniel and Erin could not be happier to be expecting," a source told the Mirror at the time. "They are absolutely thrilled, and can't wait to become a family of three. They told their families and friends recently. It's an incredibly exciting time."

A source added to The Sun: "Daniel is so excited to be a dad. His relationship with Erin is really special, and everyone thinks they will be amazing parents. They have kept it pretty quiet up until now, but she can't hide her bump anymore."

Radcliffe and Darke were first linked in 2012 while starring in the film "Kill Your Darlings." In the film, they share an intimate scene that Radcliffe later spoke about while discussing their relationship. 

"It'll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other,” he said, according to Elle. "Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting."

Speaking with Newsweek last year, Radcliffe admitted he would prefer for his future family to avoid the spotlight.

"I want my kids, if and when they exist … I would love them to be around film sets," he said in October. "A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.

"Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it's really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs."

