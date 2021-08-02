'Dancing With the Stars' Contestant Charged With Robbery and Assault

Former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant and social media influencer Hayes Grier has been arrested in connection with a violent robbery that left a man with brain damage, according to reports.

The 21-year-old was detained Friday afternoon in Charlotte on warrants out of Encino, California, and now faces three separate charges: felony conspiracy, common law robbery, and assault causing serious bodily injury, public records obtained by TMZ reveal. Grier was released overnight after posting $17,500 bond.

The incident took place last Monday, when Grier reportedly assaulted William Markolf, causing serious injuries that included brain damage as well as a broken left orbital bone, bruised ribs, head trauma, and hearing loss. Grier then allegedly stole Markolf's $1,200 cellphone. Specific details surrounding the events leading up to the attack, and how it transpired, have not been shared.

Grier shot into the limelight in 2013 on the now-defunct social media platform Vine. Two years later he became the youngest male contestant to compete in "Dancing With the Stars." He appeared with professional dancer Emma Slater on season 21 of the show, and placed eighth overall, according to People. Since then he has carved a name for himself on YouTube, drawing over 880,000 subscribers, as well as on Instagram, boasting 5.6 million followers.

He is the brother to Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Will Grier. His family also previously starred in their own reality show, "Top Grier," which premiered in 2016 and ran for three seasons, and 72 episodes.

Grier is due to appear in court on Monday, People noted, although it is not clear whether he will appear in California or North Carolina.

