Ex-Disney Star Wanted by Police

A $100,000 warrant for the arrest of former Disney Channel star Kyle Massey has been issued after the actor failed for a second time to make a court appearance related to a charge of having immoral communication with a minor.

Massey, who starred in series including "That's So Raven" and "Cory in the House," has been accused of sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old, according to Deadline. He was charged in June and his court date was initially scheduled for later that month in King County, but the date was pushed to July 12 after he failed to make his first appearance.

According to legal documents cited by TMZ, Massey reportedly sent sexually explicit messages, videos, and photos to a teenage girl during the months of December 2018 and January 2019. The case appears to be linked to a lawsuit the girl and her family filed against Massey in 2019, when she was 13 years old, alleging that he seduced a minor, attempted to commit a lewd act with a minor, and annoyed or molested a minor, Deadline reported. Massey has denied the charges.

In a statement, the actor's attorney, Lee A. Hutton, said Massey discovered via the media that the allegations, which he claimed are extortive, had resurfaced.

"It is unfortunate that Kyle Massey had to learn through the media yesterday that the 2019 allegations have resurfaced in the State of Washington a year after their dismissal," Hutton said.

"The statements made to the police regarding the accuser’s own counsel’s advice seem peculiar, tearing away the veracity from the stale allegations. The accusers in no hidden agenda attempt to use the Washington courts as a platform for revenge after losing the civil matter."

Hutton added that the California counsel "withdrew from representation from the accuser leaving us to conclude that he was not willing to make misrepresentations to the court."

"The Washington matter is already showing problematic signs. Massey was never properly served or notified as represented to the court and the pleadings are procedurally and substantively deficient on its face," Hutton continued. "Massey intends to aggressively defend these accusations again and will seek civil damages from those that refuse to hear the facts. We plan to seek an early dismissal — finally putting these extortive attempts to rest."

According to TMZ, the girl had known Massey since she was four years old, and the material he sent her included explicit video clips of a man believed to be Massey exposing himself.

